AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Feb 26, 2024
Markets Print 2024-02-26

Saudi bourse eases on profit-taking

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2024 05:07am

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s stock market eased on Sunday as investors booked profits following recent gains, while the Qatari bourse advanced as the Gulf state plans to further expand gas production.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.2%, snapping a 15-day winning streak, with Al Rajhi Bank losing 0.9% and the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank down 0.9%.

Separately, an additional 15 trillion standard cubic feet of gas have been proven at Saudi state oil company Aramco’s Jafurah field, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Sunday.

Shares of Aramco were down 0.2%.

The Qatari benchmark gained 1%, as most of its constituents were in positive territory including Gulf International Services, which jumped 7.5%.

Qatar - among the world’s top liquefied natural gas exporters - will further raise gas production despite a steep drop in global prices, pushing ahead with plans to extract more of the resource amidst fierce competition with rivals such as the United States.

QatarEnergy chief Saad al-Kaabi announced on Sunday a new expansion of its LNG production that will add 16 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to existing expansion plans, bringing total capacity to 142 mtpa.

