LGH selects 84 nurses for specialization courses

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2024 05:07am

LAHORE: As many as 84 nurses of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) have been selected for specialization courses in various medical fields. In this regard, Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent Shazia Kausar, giving details, said that out of the 84 selected nurses, 20 will complete Post RN (BSc Nursing).

The duration of the course for these nurses will be two years, while remaining 64 nurses have been selected for the one-year Post-Basic Specialized Diploma.

The nurses will not have to bear cost against these courses, she added. On completion of the specialized course, these nurses will not only be able to play an effective role in improving the quality of treatment of patients, but they will also have better career development opportunities.

Shazia Kausar further said that nurses have key role in our healthcare system. Nurses have always come to the front foot to save human lives, especially in case of epidemics.

These nurses, who have sacrificed their lives in the service of such excellent duties for suffering humanity, have every right to higher education and better career opportunities.

She said that the selection of 84 nurses of the General Hospital for higher education is not only the proof of professionalism and high efficiency at LGH, but it is also achieving the goal of Principal Professor Dr Al Farid Zafar to raise the quality of nursing in the hospital.

