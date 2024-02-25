Minimako strikes late to send Monaco third in Ligue 1

PARIS: Japan striker Takumi Minamino scored in the second minute of added time to give Monaco a last-gasp 3-2 win at Lens on Sunday and move them into third in Ligue 1.

The win puts them on 41 points, lifting them from fifth above Lille and Nice, two points adrift of second-placed Brest who beat Strasbourg 3-0 on Saturday.

Paris Saint-Germain, who face Rennes later on Sunday, are currently 10 points clear at the top.

USA international Folarin Balogun put Monaco ahead after just 19 minutes with Minamino doubling the lead on the half-hour.

Lens, however, who began the day one place below Monaco in sixth, struck back immediately through Elye Wahi and Wesley Said levelled in the 77th minute.

Balogun had the chance to restore the lead to Monaco in the 83rd minute but his penalty was blocked by Brice Samba who had no problem collecting the American’s tame follow-up.

Minamino saved his teammate’s blushes however by drilling home his second goal in stoppage time to take the three points.