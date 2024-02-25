AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Minimako strikes late to send Monaco third in Ligue 1

AFP Published 25 Feb, 2024 07:44pm

PARIS: Japan striker Takumi Minamino scored in the second minute of added time to give Monaco a last-gasp 3-2 win at Lens on Sunday and move them into third in Ligue 1.

The win puts them on 41 points, lifting them from fifth above Lille and Nice, two points adrift of second-placed Brest who beat Strasbourg 3-0 on Saturday.

Paris Saint-Germain, who face Rennes later on Sunday, are currently 10 points clear at the top.

USA international Folarin Balogun put Monaco ahead after just 19 minutes with Minamino doubling the lead on the half-hour.

Hugo Lloris and LAFC off to winning start to new MLS season

Lens, however, who began the day one place below Monaco in sixth, struck back immediately through Elye Wahi and Wesley Said levelled in the 77th minute.

Balogun had the chance to restore the lead to Monaco in the 83rd minute but his penalty was blocked by Brice Samba who had no problem collecting the American’s tame follow-up.

Minamino saved his teammate’s blushes however by drilling home his second goal in stoppage time to take the three points.

PSG Takumi Minamino

Comments

200 characters

Minimako strikes late to send Monaco third in Ligue 1

Rana Aftab Khan replaces Mian Aslam Iqbal as PTI's candidate for Punjab CM

Gaza truce talks resume in Doha: Egypt state-linked media

Amended oil refinery policy notified

Ukraine expects $11.8bn in US economic aid in 2024, prime minister says

Caretakers likely to amend Banking Companies Ordinance

PML-N’s Malik elected Punjab PA Speaker

Trump wins South Carolina, beating Nikki Haley in her home state

At Saudi Aramco's Jafurah field, another 15 trillion standard cubic feet of gas reserves proven

CCP grants approval to three mergers

Implementation of Ramazan relief package to begin on March 4

Read more stories