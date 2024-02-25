AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hugo Lloris and LAFC off to winning start to new MLS season

AFP Published 25 Feb, 2024 12:14pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MIAMI: Former France captain Hugo Lloris enjoyed victory on his Major League Soccer debut as Los Angeles FC defeated the Seattle Sounders 2-1 in their opening game of the season on Saturday.

France’s 2018 World Cup winner Lloris made a key early save as the 2022 MLS Cup winners triumphed in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference semi-finals.

Lloris, who moved to Los Angeles from Tottenham in December, was brought into action in just the third minute, producing a fine reflex save to deny Jordan Morris.

French-born Gabon international Denis Bouanga, the league’s top scorer last season, was a constant threat to Seattle defenders, seeing a shot cleared off the line and then hitting the bar with a deflected effort.

But Los Angeles got in front on the stroke of half-time when Mexican Omar Campos got to the byline and whipped in a cross that was expertly volleyed home by Timothy Tillman.

Polish midfielder Mateusz Bogusz doubled the lead with a super strike into the top corner from the edge of the box on 55 minutes.

The Sounders gave themselves a lifeline when Morris was ruled, after a VAR review, to have been brought down by Aaron Long. Argentine Pedro de la Vega, who had made his debut as a substitute just five minutes earlier, confidently slotted home the spot kick.

LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said Lloris had clearly added his qualities and experience to the team, which lost Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini to retirement in the off-season.

‘Steady rock’

“He’s just kind of a steady rock for us, a sense of security. All the players feel it when he’s there, which is very important. His decision-making is going to make us a lot better and then he’s also somebody who can come up with a big save,” said the former US international.

Lloris, who rarely featured in his last year at Tottenham, said he was still finding his feet.

“We are still in the process of getting to know each other. But I feel good,” he said.

“I know that physically I am not 100% yet and I need to get the rhythm of competition because it has been 10 months now.

Elsewhere on Saturday, reigning MLS champions Columbus Crew made a positive start to their title defence with a 1-0 win over Atlanta United.

Asian Cup-winning coach Lopez handed Qatar contract until 2026

French coach Wilfried Nancy led the Crew to an MLS Cup triumph over LAFC in December and has kept his squad largely intact as it seeks a third title in five years.

Hernandez fired the Crew ahead in the 27th minute after Diego Rossi got behind the Atlanta defence and fired over a low cross, which the striker buried with a right-foot drive.

Former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith earned three points from his first match in charge of Charlotte thanks to a 1-0 win over New York City FC.

Adilson Malanda nodded in the eighth-minute goal after Iuri Tavares’s glancing header from a corner had come down off the bar and although Kerwin Vargas missed a second-half penalty, Smith’s side held on for the win.

Belgian Christian Benteke, the former Liverpool striker, scored a hat trick for D.C. United in a 3-1 victory over the New England Revolution.

The Chicago Fire were poised for a surprise victory at Eastern Conference powerhouse Philadelphia before a stoppage-time header from Hungarian Daniel Gazdag earned the Union a 2-2 draw.

A beautiful strike from outside the box from Brian Gutierrez had put Chicago ahead in the 39th minute.

Mikael Uhre brought the Union level but Fabian Herbers’s close-range effort looked to have grabbed the win for Chicago before Gazdag headed in Jose Martinez’s cross near the death.

Minnesota are expected to announce Manchester United assistant Eric Ramsay as their new head coach next week to replace interim Cameron Knowles.

The Houston Dynamo, last year’s US Open Cup winners, were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Sporting Kansas City.

Hugo Lloris France’s 2018 World Cup winner

Comments

200 characters

Hugo Lloris and LAFC off to winning start to new MLS season

Amended oil refinery policy notified

Caretakers likely to amend Banking Companies Ordinance

CCP grants approval to three mergers

PML-N’s Malik elected Punjab PA Speaker

Rana Aftab Khan replaces Mian Aslam Iqbal as PTI's candidate for Punjab CM

Trump wins South Carolina, beating Nikki Haley in her home state

At Saudi Aramco's Jafurah field, another 15 trillion standard cubic feet of gas reserves proven

Israel discusses next steps in truce talks as Gaza desperation deepens

Implementation of Ramazan relief package to begin on March 4

Transfer of assets after dissolution: SECP asks NPOs to intimate FBR within 90 days

Read more stories