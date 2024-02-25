AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
Hawk-Eye says made error

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2024 04:52am

LAHORE: Hawk-Eye has confirmed to the Pakistan Cricket Board it made a human error while declaring Rilee Rossouw as not out against Salman Ali Agha in the Quetta Gladiators versus Islamabad United match in the HBL Pakistan Super League 9 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Hawk-Eye has admitted the system had correctly tracked the delivery in question for the Decision Review System (DRS), showing the impact as umpire’s call and wickets as hitting.

However, due to an operator error, incorrect ball tracking data was put to air, which meant an incorrect outcome was reached.

“Had processes been followed as expected, this (correct ball tracking data) would have been available only a few seconds after the incorrect data was played on broadcast,” Hawk-Eye explained, while also offering its regrets.

Hawk-Eye is the only ICC-approved vendor offering the complete DRS package, including ball tracking and Ultra Edge. The technology was trialed in 2008 and has been part of DRS since then.

