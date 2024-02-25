AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
Firm trend on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2024 04:51am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 23,000 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 8,700 and Rs 10,300 per 40 kg.

400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 500 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 22,750 per maund, 2000 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 21,800 to Rs 22,000 per maund and 1,000 bales of Sadiqbad were sold at Rs 21, 100 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 22,000 per maund. Moreover, Polyester fiber was available in the market at Rs 365 per kg.

