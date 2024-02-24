Sindh MPAs-elect to take oath today

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has convened Assembly session Saturday (today) at Sindh Assembly Building during which newly elected Members of the Provincial Assembly will take oath.

The outgoing Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani will preside the session and take oath from the elected MPAs.

After taking oath by the newly elected members of the provincial legislature, schedule for election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be announced.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party has already nominated Syed Murad Ali Shah for the slot of the Chief Minister Sindh.