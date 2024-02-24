AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
Feb 24, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-02-24

PPP prevents 3 senators from taking oath as assembly members

Naveed Butt Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) prevented three senators from taking oath as elected members of the national and provincial assemblies to maintain the numerical majority in the Senate elections, it is learnt.

The Senate elections are expected to be held in the second week of March 2024. It may be recalled that the Cabinet Committee on Legislation had passed an amendment to the Election Act 2017, according to which a seat will become vacant if the elected representative does not take oath within 60 days. Following the issuance of the ordinance, the Election Commission will de-notify such representatives.

According to sources, the PPP leadership has prevented three senators from taking oath as members of National and Provincial Assemblies.

They said that the party has prevented Senator Yusuf Raza Gilani from taking oath as a member of the National Assembly.

They said that the PPP leadership has also prevented other Senator Nisar Ahmad Khuhro and Senator Jam Mehtab Dahar from taking oath as members of the Sindh Assembly.

According to the sources, the PPP leadership has taken this decision to maintain the numerical majority in the Senate for elections.



