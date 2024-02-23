AIRLINK 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.08%)
European stock markets ahead at open

AFP Published 23 Feb, 2024 01:29pm

LONDON: Europe’s major stock markets crept higher Friday as investors paused at the end of a record-breaking week for global equities.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index increased 0.3 percent to 7,704.49 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index rose 0.1 percent to 7,919.77 points and Frankfurt’s DAX was marginally higher at 17,375.03.

Asian shares also climbed Friday following a day of record highs in Japanese, US and European markets after demand for AI-powering chips drove tech gains.

European shares hit all-time highs

Investors celebrated on Thursday as bumper profits reported by US chip giant Nvidia, seen as a bellwether for the artificial intelligence boom, helped boost Tokyo’s benchmark index past a record high set in 1989.

The Nvidia and AI excitement prompted a broader rally in tech shares, with Wall Street and eurozone indices hitting fresh records.

