AIRLINK 57.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.28%)
BOP 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.19%)
DGKC 67.78 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.68%)
FCCL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
FFBL 25.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
GGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
HUBC 110.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-3.81%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
KEL 4.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.58 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.27%)
OGDC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (3.52%)
PAEL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIAA 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
PIBTL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
PPL 106.39 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.3%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SEARL 53.20 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.33%)
SNGP 65.72 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 20.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,363 Increased By 31.1 (0.49%)
BR30 21,630 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 62,216 Increased By 301.8 (0.49%)
KSE30 20,914 Increased By 63.7 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump seeks dismissal of classified documents case

AFP Published 23 Feb, 2024 09:29am

WASHINGTON: Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal court Thursday to dismiss charges that he illegally removed classified documents from the White House upon leaving office, arguing he is protected by presidential immunity.

This case involving Trump taking documents with him to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and thwarting investigators’ attempts to recover them is one of four criminal indictments Trump faces as he runs for a second presidential term.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the 40-count indictment brought in Florida by special counsel Jack Smith.

In a 20-page motion, lawyers for Trump argued that when he removed the documents from the White House, it was an official act.

“President Trump made this decision while he was still in office. The alleged decision was an official act, and as such is subject to presidential immunity,” the motion states.

Trump has used the same argument against a federal indictment charging him with conspiring to cling to power after his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden in a scheme that culminated in the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.

Trump breaks silence on Navalny death, says US ‘in decline’

Earlier this month, a federal appeals court ruled his immunity claim is “unsupported” by the US Constitution. Trump then filed to the Supreme Court in a bid to have the ruling suspended.

The question of whether a former US president is immune from prosecution is an untested one in American jurisprudence because until Trump, a former president had never been charged with a crime.

Donald Trump Supreme Court Florida US Capitol classified documents case

Comments

200 characters

Trump seeks dismissal of classified documents case

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Positivity continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains 0.56%

Caretakers say satisfied with own performance

Borrowing level of caretakers comparatively lower than PDM govt’s: MoF

Austerity steps approved by PM

Govt hints at lifting trade with Saudi Arabia up to $20bn

GIDC funds to be used towards IP gas pipeline

Pakistan to seek at least $6bn in new IMF loan programme

Jul-Jan power sector circular debt soars to Rs2.635trn

Ex-commissioner ‘retracts’ his vote rigging allegation

Read more stories