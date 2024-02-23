AIRLINK 57.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.28%)
BOP 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.19%)
DGKC 67.78 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.68%)
FCCL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
FFBL 25.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
GGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
HUBC 110.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-3.81%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
KEL 4.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.58 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.27%)
OGDC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (3.52%)
PAEL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIAA 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
PIBTL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
PPL 106.39 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.3%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SEARL 53.20 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.33%)
SNGP 65.72 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 20.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,363 Increased By 31.1 (0.49%)
BR30 21,630 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 62,216 Increased By 301.8 (0.49%)
KSE30 20,914 Increased By 63.7 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Nvidia identifies Huawei as top competitor for the first time in filing

Reuters Published 23 Feb, 2024 09:25am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Nvidia, opens new tab identified Huawei as a top competitor in several categories, including artificial intelligence chips, for the first time in a filing with the Securities and Exchange commission late Wednesday.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said that China’s Huawei competes in supplying chips designed for artificial intelligence such as graphics processing units, central processing units and networking chips.

The company also identified Huawei as a cloud service company designing its own hardware and software to improve AI computing.

Nvidia declined to comment on Thursday.

Huawei developed the Ascend series of chips as a rival to Nvidia’s line of AI chips. The Chinese company’s main product, the 910B chip, is its main rival to Nvidia’s A100 chip, which launched roughly three years ago.

Analysts have estimated China’s AI chip market to be worth $7 billion.

Last year, Reuters reported that Chinese search giant Baidu placed a chip order with Huawei ahead of widely anticipated new rules by the U.S. government tightened restrictions on advanced AI chips exported to China.

Strong Nvidia results boost US stocks

Other rivals pointed out by Nvidia include Intel, opens new tab, Advanced Micro Devices, opens new tab, Broadcom, opens new tab and Qualcomm, opens new tab.

The chip company also identified several large cloud computing companies such as Amazon.com, opens new tab and Microsoft, opens new tab

Nvidia shares surged 14% in early afternoon trading on Thursday after the company issued a revenue forecast that topped consensus estimates as strong demand for AI continues.

huawei nvidia

Comments

200 characters

Nvidia identifies Huawei as top competitor for the first time in filing

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Positivity continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains 0.56%

Caretakers say satisfied with own performance

Borrowing level of caretakers comparatively lower than PDM govt’s: MoF

Austerity steps approved by PM

Govt hints at lifting trade with Saudi Arabia up to $20bn

GIDC funds to be used towards IP gas pipeline

Pakistan to seek at least $6bn in new IMF loan programme

Jul-Jan power sector circular debt soars to Rs2.635trn

Ex-commissioner ‘retracts’ his vote rigging allegation

Read more stories