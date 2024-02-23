AIRLINK 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.29%)
India’s Nifty 50 set to hit record high at open, surfing global rally

Reuters Published 23 Feb, 2024 09:00am

BENGALURU: India’s blue-chip index Nifty 50 is set to hit a record high for the fifth straight session on Friday, moving in tandem with a global technology stocks-led rally that was triggered by AI-bellwether Nvidia’s stellar earnings.

India’s GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,312.50 as of 8:13 a.m. IST, indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 will open above its Thursday’s record close of 22,217.45.

The Nifty has hit all-time peaks in each of the four sessions this week and gained about 0.8% over the period, aided by financials and consumer stocks.

Indian shares shrug off losses

The Sensex has added 1% this week so far and is about 300 points away from its record high.

The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average both jumped to record closing highs on Thursday, powered by chipmaker Nvidia’s surge after its bumper earnings and outlook.

The Nasdaq added about 3%. European shares rose to a record high on Thursday and the euphoria carried over into the Asian markets on Friday. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index gained over 0.5%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225, fresh off an Nvidia-powered record high on Thursday, rose another 2%.

Meanwhile, the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India’s latest policy meeting hinted “at a dialing down of hawkishness, with two members materially more dovish, as members showed optimism over robust growth,” Barclays analysts said in a note.

They expected India’s central bank to cut rates in June. Domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth 18.24 billion rupees ($220.1 million), on a net basis, on Thursday while foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded stocks worth 14.10 billion rupees.

