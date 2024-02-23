Indian shares shrug off losses

BENGALURU: Indian shares shrugged off losses to end higher in a volatile session on Thursday, led by a rebound in information technology stocks and supported by gains in ITC.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index rose 0.74% to a record closing high of 22,217.45, while the BSE Sensex ended 0.74% higher at 73,158.24. The two indexes were down about 0.8% earlier, before reversing course in the final two hours of trade.

“This is a market which will give an opportunity to buy good stocks at attractive valuations (and) buying-on-dips will continue, which will keep markets buoyant,” said Gaurav Dua, senior vice president and head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan.