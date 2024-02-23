Gulfood: the Mann-o-salwa for Pakistan’s F&B industry?

DUBAI: As an agro-based country, Pakistan’s food and beverage (F&B) industry has been significantly contributing to the country’s exports, bringing something fresh to the proverbial table.

The industry stands second in exports, trailing behind the textile industry with a promise of potential surge.

This was most recently seen at the Gulfood exhibition in Dubai, where Pakistani businessmen utilized the platform to target untapped markets and reinforce existing once. The annual trade show, regarded as one of the largest F&B events across the world, brings over thousands of retailers, food suppliers, and distributors, as well as wholesalers, chefs and industry leaders under one roof.

The platform provides an opportunity to discover the latest products, connect with industry players, and explore trends and innovations in the space.

This year, around 100 Pakistani brands participated in the B2B event, including some leading brands like Shan Foods and Matco that have ruled the F&B market for several years. The exhibition has consistently proved to be Pakistan’s gateway to other regions, evident by the number of repeat exhibitors. UAE’s proximity to Pakistan and its reputation as a global hub for businesses also makes the event ideal for networking, building and reinforcing business contacts.

“We have participated in Gulfood for a number of years now,” said Humayun Sheikh, Marketing Director for Shan Foods Global. “This year too, many people have shown interest in Pakistani products and we’re getting really good traction from all across the globe. We’re building on our strength as a brand that offers one of the best recipe mixes across the globe to introduce other products to the same distributors and consumers”.

Echoing these sentiments, Junaid Alvi, Export Manager at Mehran Foods added: “Gulfood is considered one the best food exhibition across the world; it is the main hub for every prospect relating to the business of food whether it’s a supplier, manufacturer, or distributor. Post-Covid, we have seen a significant increase in the number of footfall, including a higher number of Pakistani participants”.

This optimism was palpable across several brands, many of whom have been visiting Gulfood regularly while generating huge business opportunities. The exhibition is also a profitable platform for small businesses to network and learn from industry leaders, build contacts and explore regional markets.

As per an online report which quotes Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data, the country’s food exports have seen an 18 percent growth in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, adding up to $1.28 billion. Another PBS report reveals that oil, seeds and kernels as well as rice are among the top 10 exports from Pakistan, laying out the potential for the industry to further cement its position at the trade show and across the region.

According to an expert present at Gulfood, many brands representing Pakistan do not have a wider presence in the country itself but have managed to cement their position globally by participating in the trade show. Besides marketing their own products, Gulfood provides lucrative collaborations that allow several brands to find their foothold in the global scenario.

There were two ways through which Pakistan could be part of the event: either through the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, or by directly approaching Dubai World Trade Centre, which was the event venue. This year, 45 of the exhibitors were sponsored by TDAP.

CEO Zubair Motiwala was quite optimistic that the event will go a long way in boosting the F&B exports in Pakistan, predicting that the food exports would cross $7billion mark by the end of FY23-24.

A few of the major products on display included rice and grains, recipe mixes and ready-to-eat items, dairy, snacks and frozen foods. Using the trade show as a launchpad to introduce new products, participants sounded optimistic that they will generate business and explore new regions given the scale of the event.

“I believe Pakistan offers a unique ‘flavour’ in terms of food that has not been completely introduced to the world yet,” said Sheikh.

“It is our responsibility as a Pakistani brand to showcase this to the world,” he said, adding: “Buyers from all across the world come here; they’re looking for more products. I would urge all companies to visit Gulfood and showcase the excellent variety that Pakistan has to offer and introduce it to the whole world.”

As of now, Pakistan’s F&B industry has spread its wings to as many as 70 countries with main markets in the US, Europe and Middle East, and is now finding its feet in Africa. According to a news report that quotes Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s envoy to the UAE, the country has seen a 40 percent rise in the export of food items to the UAE.

“There has been acceptance now for Pakistani products, including rice, in the Middle East and we have seen a rising demand driven by the significant Pakistani, Indian, Nepali and Bangali diaspora that lives in the region”, said Salar Ghori, Director at Matco Foods Limited when asked about market for Pakistani rice in the region.

The 29th edition of Gulfood, held from February 19-23, hosted a record 5500+ exhibitors from over 190 countries. Spanning over 1 million sqft exhibition area, the trade show also gives access to summits, culinary experiences with Michelin star chefs, and a chance to take part in interactive masterclasses and chef talks.

