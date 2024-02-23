Russian skier killed in IIOJK avalanche

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: A Russian man was killed Thursday by an avalanche at a ski resort in Illegally Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), officials said.

High-altitude rescue teams on snow scooters rescued six people, including two buried under the snow after the accident, near the Himalayan town of Gulmarg.

“Unfortunately, the body of a Russian skier was retrieved,” Owais, an official involved in the rescue, who uses only one name, told AFP.

Gulmarg is one of the world’s highest ski resorts, perched at 2,650 meters (8,694 feet).

Gulmarg has been busy with winter sports fans after the resort received late snowfall.