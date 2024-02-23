PPP claims legitimate right to get slot of BISP chairperson

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Farhatullah Babar said that his party has legitimate right to get the slot of Chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in the next phase if PPP decides to join the federal cabinet.

Talking to this correspondent, Babar said, “the BISP is on the name of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and the previous government tried to change its name. We, definitely, would take this slot as the party has emotional attachment with the name of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.”

He said the previous government of Imran Khan tried to change the name of BISP but his party strongly opposed it. He said the PPP was founder of the BISP.

He said the slot of BISP was equal to status of federal minister and it had full-fledged secretariat.

Answering a question, Farhatullah Babar said “he does not know that the PPP would join the cabinet in the next phase. However, if the PPP decides to join the cabinet later then the BISP should be given to the party.

Answering another question, he said that PPP would not take the slot of BISP if it does not join the cabinet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024