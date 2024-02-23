KU: Moot held on research-related issues

KARACHI: Department of Education MPhil Scholars Batch 2023 in collaboration with Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) on Thursday organised an awareness seminar to address research-related problems being faced by the university students.

The event also highlighted research rules and procedures proposed by the Advanced Studies Research Board.

A large number of UoK teachers, MPhil scholars, and PhD enrolled scholars participated in the seminar held at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium located in the Arts Lobby.

The event participants were of the view that post-admission research hurdles and difficulties, including the eligibility requirements, procedures for MPhil and PhD level admissions at UoK, have always been an important issue for research scholars.

They that many students face difficulties due to not getting the required yet authentic research related information on time.

Sometimes, research scholars give up on their research work due to repeated criticism of their research papers and lack of approval on the part of advisors.

Three members of ASRB Prof Dr Shah Ali Al Qadr, Prof Dr Haris Shoaib and Prof Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari addressed this seminar.

Professor Dr Haris Shoaib gave a lively talk on PPTs containing important and basic information regarding Synopsis and Thesis, which was highly appreciated by the participants of the seminar.

The board members gave answers to questions of the seminar participants regarding the procedures and rules of the rejection and acceptance of research papers, thesis, plagiarism, etc. KUTS Joint Secretary Dr Maroof Bin Rauf supervised the seminar.

