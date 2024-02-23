AIRLINK 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.29%)
CDA takes action against illegal construction

Nuzhat Nazar Published 23 Feb, 2024 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday took swift action against illegal constructions and buildings in the federal capital, violating the by-laws.

In this regard, the Building Control Section, along with the Enforcement Directorate, with the assistance of the District Administration and Islamabad Police, took strict actions against illegal encroachment in Soan Garden Housing Society and Ghauri Town in Zone Four for making illegal constructions in violation of building by-laws.

According to the details, 17 buildings in Soan Garden Housing Society and nine buildings in Zone Four, Ghauri Town were sealed and notices were issued to the owners for violating the building bylaws.

In this way, 26 buildings were sealed and notices were issued to the owners for violating the building by-laws.

The anti-encroachment campaign will continue to make Islamabad an encroachment-free city.

It should be noted that for the past several months, the CDA has been engaged in conducting operations against illegal encroachments, illegal constructions, and violation of building bylaws in the federal capital.

