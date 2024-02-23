ATC extends interim bails of Aleema Khan & Uzma Khan

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bails of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan the sisters of the PTI former Chairman in May 9 riots cases.

Earlier, the sisters of the former PTI chairman appeared before the court and the court extended their bail till March 16.

The bail petitions were filed in cases including attacks on the Corps Commander House, Askari Tower in Gulberg, torching of PML-N offices in Model Town and a container near Kalma Chowk.

