AIRLINK 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.05%)
BOP 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.97%)
DGKC 67.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.13%)
FFBL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
GGL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HBL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.63%)
HUBC 115.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.86%)
KOSM 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MLCF 37.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.78%)
OGDC 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.68%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
PIAA 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.93%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.23%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.19%)
PRL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.6%)
PTC 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
SEARL 51.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.53%)
SNGP 65.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
TPLP 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.01%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 4.14 (5.69%)
UNITY 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,332 Increased By 45.7 (0.73%)
BR30 21,614 Increased By 27.8 (0.13%)
KSE100 61,914 Increased By 355.2 (0.58%)
KSE30 20,851 Increased By 132.3 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: Tight supplies, improved demand push India rates to fresh records

Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2024 05:09pm

Rates of parboiled rice exported from top hub India climbed to fresh record highs this week on limited supplies and slight improvement in demand, while Vietnam prices slipped as stocks build up.

India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at record $546-$554 per ton this week, up from the last week’s $542-$550.

“Demand was better this week compared to last week. Buyers are griping about the higher prices, but they don’t really have many options. Indian rice is still cheaper than rice from other places,” a Kolkata-based exporter said.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice were offered at $625-$630 per metric ton, down from $637-$640 a week ago.

“Supplies are building up amid the harvest of the winter-spring crop, the largest harvest of the year,” a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

Some traders said that they are slowing down their purchases of paddy rice from farmers in anticipation of further decline in domestic prices.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices was quoted at $615 per ton, slightly up from last week’s $610 per ton.

Asia rice: India rates steady at record highs

Traders attributed the price increase to the fluctuation of the local currency, while demand situation remains thin with no major deals taking place. They also noted that new supply is expected to gradually enter the market next month.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh could import 500,000 tonnes of rice in the year to June to cool domestic prices of the staple grain, officials said.

Earlier this month, the government had cut duties on rice imports to 15% from 63%.

asia rice Asia Rice price

Comments

200 characters

Asia rice: Tight supplies, improved demand push India rates to fresh records

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Israel launches air strikes on Gaza’s Rafah as truce talks under way

Indus Motor Company to invest Rs3bn ‘for additional localization’ of parts, components

Punjab Assembly session to be held on Friday to swear-in newly elected members

NBP’s profit surges by 72%, clocks in at Rs53.3bn in 2023

Indus Motor posts 89% higher profit of Rs4.96bn in 1HFY24

Oil rises on softer dollar, shipping attack

Kremlin says Biden calling Putin a ‘crazy SOB’ debases the US

Japan’s Nikkei share average crosses all-time high, breaking 1989 record

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks budget/revised estimates

Read more stories