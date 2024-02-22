AIRLINK 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.66%)
Man Utd’s Shaw could miss rest of season

AFP Published 22 Feb, 2024 12:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MANCHESTER: Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw’s season could be over after he suffered a significant hamstring injury.

The England international hobbled off just before half-time in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League victory at Luton.

The 28-year-old now faces a race against time to prove his fitness to make the England squad for Euro 2024.

“Luke Shaw has sustained a muscle injury and will be out for an extended period,” United said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Further assessment is still required to determine the severity but we expect him to be absent for a few months.”

Former Manchester Utd star Lingard joins South Korea’s FC Seoul

Shaw, who has made just 15 appearances in all competitions in an injury-interrupted season, had only returned to action in January after a month out.

United are short on cover at left-back as Tyrell Malacia has been sidelined all season and the club opted to cut short Sergio Reguilon’s loan from Tottenham in January.

Comments

