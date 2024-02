ZURICH: Food giant Nestle Thursday said net profits last year rose 20.9 percent to 11.2 billion Swiss francs ($12.7 billion) after increasing prices of its products to offset growing costs.

The maker of Nespresso, Maggi stock cubes and instant noodles and the Smarties range of sweets said turnover fell 1.5 percent to 93 billion Swiss francs due to a slight fall in sales.