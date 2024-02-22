AIRLINK 58.57 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
BOP 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
DFML 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.4%)
DGKC 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.22%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
FFBL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.93%)
FFL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 114.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
KOSM 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.4%)
OGDC 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.68%)
PAEL 22.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
PPL 104.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.05%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
SEARL 51.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2.87%)
SNGP 65.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
SSGC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
TPLP 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 74.81 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.89%)
UNITY 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,299 Increased By 13.3 (0.21%)
BR30 21,586 Decreased By -0.3 (-0%)
KSE100 61,651 Increased By 91.4 (0.15%)
KSE30 20,724 Increased By 5.5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields little changed, focus on central bank minutes

Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2024 10:03am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were flattish in early session on Thursday, as focus was on the minutes of Reserve Bank of India’s February meeting amid a rise in US Treasury yields.

The benchmark Indian 10-year yield was at 7.0521% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, against its previous close of 7.0533%.

“The benchmark yield should consolidate around 7.05% today, and the next set of moves would be guided by the central bank’s commentary in the policy minutes, which could provide more insights on the interest rate trajectory,” a trader with a primary dealership said.

The minutes are due after market hours.

The Indian central bank had left rates and policy stance unchanged earlier this month while reiterating its commitment to meet its 4% inflation target on a sustainable basis.

India’s retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 5.10% in January, from 5.69% in December.

Traders also remain focused on the central bank’s liquidity management strategy, as the banking system continues to be in deficit, with banks’ borrowing through various repos at 3 trillion rupees (about $36 billion).

Rising foreign interest in long-duration India bonds nudges yields down

Traders are looking forward to the quantum of fund infusion through the 14-day repo, to be conducted on Friday, which would be crucial to gauge the liquidity stance of the central bank.

US bond yields rose on Wednesday, with the 10-year yield staying above the key 4.30% mark, threatening to hit fresh three-month highs after the Federal Reserve minutes.

The bulk of policymakers at the Fed’s January meeting said they needed “greater confidence” in falling inflation before considering cutting rates.

The odds of a Fed rate cut in May have tapered to 30% from 85% last month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields little changed, focus on central bank minutes

Next govt to implement FBR reforms, says chairman

PPIB to review hydropower project progress tomorrow

MoF refuses to release Rs70bn KE TDS due to non-reconciliation

PML-N negotiates terms with other parties

SC throws out plea seeking election annulment

Govt bans hiring of consultants without prior clearance

Hike in prices of 146 essential drugs notified

Agreement with US: PM optimistic about salt export boost prospects

Tax on windfall income case: FBR decides to engage legal counsel

JIT to probe ‘campaign’ against ECP, govt officials

Read more stories