Punjab expecting wheat production of 25.6 MMT

LAHORE: The Punjab province is expecting a good wheat production of 25.6 Million Metric Tons (MMT) out of the 17.4 million acres of land brought under the crop for the season 2023-24.

Punjab Minister for Agriculture SM Tanvir disclosed this while counting the steps taken by the caretaker government for the strengthening of agricultural economy and bolstering the agricultural productions in the province.

While speaking on Wednesday, he said during the last one year, concrete steps had been taken for the sustainable development of agriculture sector in Punjab. A 10-year plan (2024-34) was in the process of approval from cabinet in consultation with all stakeholders for agricultural development and a program was started to transfer tube wells to solar system in the salt affected areas of Punjab.

He further said that before sowing of cotton, the support price was set at Rs8500 per 40kg. Subsidy of billions of rupees was given on phosphoric and potash fertilizers. Likewise, farmers were given the facility to purchase standard agricultural inputs in the facility centres built at the tehsil level for cotton growers. SM Tanvir further said due to the government’s measures, during the year 2023-24, a double production of cotton crop as compared to the last year i.e., 6 million bales were obtained. He further added that the support price of wheat was fixed at Rs4000 per 40kg.

He said 72 new varieties were approved for cultivation during the meetings of the Punjab Seed Council.

