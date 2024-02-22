PPP starts consultations for key slots

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has started consultation for the nomination of chairman Senate and former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani is the most favourite candidate for this slot, it is learnt.

According to the sources, matters were settled between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the PPP for government formation in the federation and the provinces.

Sources said that candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani was elected as a senator from Islamabad, his tenure is still three years; he will leave the seat of the National Assembly if he becomes the chairman of the Senate.

The sources said that in that case Yusuf Raza Gilani's son will contest the by-election on the vacant seat.

According to the sources, the chairman Senate will be from PPP and the deputy chairman will be from PML-N while the speaker of the National Assembly will be from PML-N and the deputy speaker will be from PPP.

Sources said that the PML-N and the PPP would form the government together in Balochistan. However, the sources said that the chief minister of Balochistan will be from the PPP.

According to sources, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani is also trying to get some important position. In this regard Sanjrani had held an important meeting with PML-N leader Ishaq Dar.

