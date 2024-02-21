AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
DFML 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 68.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.77%)
FCCL 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.11%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.07%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.18%)
HBL 111.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.58%)
HUBC 114.81 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (13.78%)
MLCF 37.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.8%)
OGDC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.27%)
PAEL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.5%)
PIAA 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.82%)
PPL 105.32 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.56%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.21%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SEARL 53.34 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (7.5%)
SNGP 64.79 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.09%)
SSGC 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
TPLP 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.25%)
TRG 72.25 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (6.88%)
UNITY 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.74%)
BR100 6,286 Increased By 123 (2%)
BR30 21,586 Increased By 604.2 (2.88%)
KSE100 61,559 Increased By 1094.9 (1.81%)
KSE30 20,718 Increased By 420.9 (2.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling steadies after Britain’s record January budget surplus

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2024 07:38pm

LONDON: Sterling steadied on Wednesday shrugging off Britain’s highest ever monthly budget surplus in January ahead of finance minister Jeremy Hunt’s annual budget in March.

Britain ran a budget surplus of 16.7 billion pounds ($21.1 billion) in January, due to record seasonal tax inflows. This is up from 7.5 billion pounds a year earlier although below economists’ 18.7 billion pound forecast in a Reuters poll.

Analysts on Wednesday debated what the January budget surplus could mean for the Bank of England (BoE) monetary outlook and for the March annual budget.

Sterling inches higher after last week’s fall

Kathleen Brooks, research director XTB, said the record surplus was still lower than expected and it does not mean the UK economy is out of the woods and generating cash significantly faster than before.

“Economic growth is still likely to remain sluggish, so today’s data is unlikely to factor into the BoE’s decision on when to cut rates. However, the question about tax cuts is now getting interesting.”

But tax cuts next month won’t likely lead to much extra consumption or inflation, she added.

The BoE is expected to cut interest rates in June, according to LSE Group.

Britain’s public finances typically run a surplus in January, as annual income tax payments are due that month.

The longer-term picture for UK public finances remains challenging, with overall public debt up sharply as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hunt wants to announce tax cuts next month in order to boost the governing Conservative Party’s declined popularity before the national election Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to call later this year.

Hunt’s deputy, chief secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott, did not rule out further tax cuts in the budget, after reductions in November.

Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, said that “despite a surge of tax revenues that the January surplus undershot median expectations suggests the scale of potential fiscal expansion could be smaller than some had hoped”.

Sterling edged 0.1% higher to $1.2633, and it was some distance away from Tuesday’s one-week high of $1.2668, having retreated from that level after comments from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey.

Bailey said on Tuesday he was comfortable with investors betting on rate cuts this year, but pointed to signs that Britain’s economy was picking up after falling into recession in late 2023.

Against the euro, sterling flattened at 85.59 pence, after falling to a one month low on Tuesday.

Sterling

Comments

200 characters

Sterling steadies after Britain’s record January budget surplus

SC disposes off petition seeking to declare polls null, void

Rupee regains strength against US dollar

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds jump after coalition government deal

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return on majority instruments

Oil steady as investors weigh US rate cut outlook with Middle East tensions

SJC proceedings against judge to continue even after resignation, rules Supreme Court

UBL’s profit clocks in at Rs56.5bn, up 76% in 2023

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 50% in 2023

Afghan Taliban official says taking pictures ‘a major sin’

Gold price per tola increases Rs750 in Pakistan

Read more stories