AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
DFML 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 68.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.77%)
FCCL 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.11%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.07%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.18%)
HBL 111.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.58%)
HUBC 114.81 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (13.78%)
MLCF 37.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.8%)
OGDC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.27%)
PAEL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.5%)
PIAA 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.82%)
PPL 105.32 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.56%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.21%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SEARL 53.34 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (7.5%)
SNGP 64.79 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.09%)
SSGC 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
TPLP 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.25%)
TRG 72.25 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (6.88%)
UNITY 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.74%)
BR100 6,286 Increased By 123 (2%)
BR30 21,586 Increased By 604.2 (2.88%)
KSE100 61,559 Increased By 1094.9 (1.81%)
KSE30 20,718 Increased By 420.9 (2.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Aluminium rises to 3-week high on renewed US sanction risks

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2024 06:05pm

LONDON: Aluminium prices rose to a three-week high on Wednesday on concern about supplies ahead of an announcement from the United States on sanctions against Russia over the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange touched $2,269 a metric ton, hitting its highest since Feb. 1. It traded up 2.5% at $2,246.5 per ton at 1149 GMT.

Prices of the metals used in the power, construction and transport industries broke major resistance at the 21-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages earlier in the session.

“Aluminium leading the way on base after the US sanction news. Lots of short covering against a backdrop more supportive measures from China,” a metals trader said.

The U.S. will announce a major package of sanctions against Russia on Friday, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday. It will target the country’s defence and industrial bases.

“This could also lead the LME to reopen the debate on whether it should ban deliveries of Russian metal. The market will be now awaiting clarity on how far-reaching any US sanctions might be,” ING commodities strategist Ewa Manthey said in a note.

Russian aluminium accounted for 90% of stocks stored in LME’s warehouses in January, according to the exchange. As some Western consumers have been avoiding Russian aluminium, the high ratio of Russian-origin inventory has challenged the legitimacy of LME prices in the physical market.

Also supporting base metals are top consumer China’s stimulus measures. China announced its biggest cut in the benchmark mortgage rate on Tuesday to prop up the struggling property market.

LME copper also touched its highest in three weeks at $8,574 a metric ton. It last traded at $8,542, up 0.5%.

For other metals, nickel gained 2% to $16,670, zinc was up 0.7% at $2,393.5, lead gained 0.9% to $2,067 and tin rose 0.6% to $26,635.

Limiting the upside for metals prices are a dollar which firmed on Wednesday as traders awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting due later in the day for more clarity on the rate outlook.

aluminium

Comments

200 characters

Aluminium rises to 3-week high on renewed US sanction risks

SC disposes off petition seeking to declare polls null, void

Rupee regains strength against US dollar

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds jump after coalition government deal

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return on majority instruments

Oil dips as investors weigh up US rate cut outlook

UBL’s profit clocks in at Rs56.5bn, up 76% in 2023

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 50% in 2023

Afghan Taliban official says taking pictures ‘a major sin’

Gold price per tola increases Rs750 in Pakistan

King Charles to appear on UK banknotes from June

Read more stories