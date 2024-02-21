AIRLINK 57.99 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (5.36%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
DFML 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.86%)
FCCL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.29%)
FFBL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.32%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.44%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.18%)
HBL 111.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.64%)
HUBC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.42%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (14.74%)
MLCF 37.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.75%)
OGDC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.27%)
PAEL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.09%)
PIAA 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
PIBTL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.09%)
PPL 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (2.49%)
PRL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.61%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
SEARL 53.34 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (7.5%)
SNGP 64.99 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3.4%)
SSGC 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
TELE 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
TPLP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.95%)
TRG 72.71 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (7.56%)
UNITY 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.12%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.38%)
BR100 6,289 Increased By 126.2 (2.05%)
BR30 21,591 Increased By 608.7 (2.9%)
KSE100 61,559 Increased By 1094.9 (1.81%)
KSE30 20,718 Increased By 420.9 (2.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks and miners drag FTSE 100 lower after subdued earnings from HSBC, Glencore

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2024 02:45pm

The UK’s FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday, as disappointing earnings updates from HSBC Holdings and Glencore weighed on banking and mining stocks, while investors awaited the minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s last meeting for clues on its policy outlook.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slid 0.6%, as of 0854 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index was flat at 19,111.67.

HSBC Holdings lost 6.6%, set for its biggest one-day drop in more than a year, after the lender’s annual profit missed market estimates, hit by a hefty $3 billion charge from its stake in a Chinese bank.

“Backing out a lot of the mess, it looks like (HSBC’s) performance was a little worse than expected with higher operating costs more than offsetting slightly better impairments,” noted Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Miners drag FTSE 100 lower; Barclays jumps on overhauling plans

“Costs are forecast to rise 5% and loan loss levels are expected to tick higher. Overall, that paints a mixed underlying picture that looks to be a little worse than the current consensus has built-in.”

Glencore dropped 5.8% as the miner said lower commodity prices had halved its earnings last year, and slashed its payout to investors, as the company saves to fund the acquisition of a 77% stake in Teck Resources’ metallurgical coal business.

Financials and base metal miners dropped 3.7% and 2.7%, respectively, to lead declines among sectors.

Bucking the trend, Barclays extended gains for a sixth straight session, up 1.9% to hit a near seven-month high, after the bank reported its earnings on Tuesday.

Concerns over a delay in the timing of interest rate cuts have kept investors on the edge this week, with markets now awaiting comments from Bank of England monetary policy member Swati Dhingra and Fed policy meeting minutes, both due later in the day.

FTSE 100 index

Comments

200 characters

Banks and miners drag FTSE 100 lower after subdued earnings from HSBC, Glencore

Profit-taking trims gains, KSE-100 up nearly 1%

Intra-day update: rupee regains strength against US dollar

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds jump after coalition government deal

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return on majority instruments

Textile unit commits Rs1.4bn tax ‘fraud’ by ‘misusing’ EFS

Oil rises as investors weigh Red Sea attacks, US rate cut outlook

UBL’s profit clocks in at Rs56.5bn, up 76% in 2023

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 50% in 2023

Gold price per tola increases Rs750 in Pakistan

With cranes and excavators, Indian farmers prepare to march on capital

Read more stories