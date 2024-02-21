AIRLINK 57.99 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (5.36%)
Feb 21, 2024
The Beatles: Sam Mendes to direct four films - one about each band member

BR Life & Style Published February 21, 2024 Updated February 21, 2024 02:07pm

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes have set plans to make four separate theatrical films on each of the band members of The Beatles, reported Deadline on Tuesday.

Set to be based on the lives of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison – all members and their families have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film, added the report.

Mendes plans to tell interconnected stories – one from each band member’s point of view, and will be directing all four films.

He added that he was “honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time,” as per the BBC.

‘Last’ Beatles song set for release next week

“Sam’s daring, large-scale idea is that and then some. Pairing his premiere filmmaking team, with the music and the stories of four young men who changed the world, will rock audiences all over the globe,” Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group chairman/CEO was quoted as saying by Deadline.

No release date has been set yet.

The iconic English rock band burst onto the scene in Liverpool in 1960 and are regarded as the most influential band of all time.

They started off with blues-inspired love songs and then evolving into edgy artists who embraced hot-button issues.

Here Comes the AI: Fans rejoice in ‘new’ Beatles music

After the band broke up in 1970, each member proceeded in different directions as solo artists, continuing to produce quality music and No. 1 hit records.

