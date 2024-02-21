AIRLINK 56.59 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.82%)
Technology

Meta’s Zuckerberg to meet Samsung chief, discuss AI in South Korea

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2024 10:08am

SEOUL: Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to visit South Korea to meet Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Y. Lee as early as later this month, South Korean media reported on Wednesday.

Zuckerberg is expected to discuss AI chip supply and other generative AI issues, and may also meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, the Seoul Economic Daily reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

Meta joins rivals in pursuit of human-level AI

It would be his first known visit to South Korea since 2013.

A presidential official confirmed that Zuckerberg had sought a meeting with Yoon, without providing further details. Samsung declined to comment.

Meta did not provide an immediate comment.

south korea Mark Zuckerberg Samsung Samsung Electronics Meta South Korean President Yoon Suk yeol

