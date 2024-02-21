National Under-16 One Day Cup starts today

LAHORE: The National Under-16 One Day Cup 2023-24 is set to kick off on Wednesday (today) across three cities, Karachi, Faisalabad and Lahore.

The 16 regional teams are divided into three pools with Pool-A and B comprising five teams each while Pool-C has six teams.

In the 50-over tournament, Pool-A games will be played in Karachi. The Pool-B teams are stationed in Faisalabad while the Pool-C games will take place in Lahore.

The Pool games will end on 29th February and will be followed by a Triangular stage, set to take place in Faisalabad from 3rd March to 7th March. The final of the tournament will be played on 9th March at Bohranwali Ground in Faisalabad.

A total of Rs 0.93 million will be distributed at the end of the tournament with the winner of the tournament bagging a prize money of Rs 0.5 million, while the runners-up will be awarded Rs 250,000.

The player of the tournament, best batter, best bowler, best wicket-keeper, best fielder and player of the final match will get Rs 30,000 each.

Moreover, a 20-day-long Skills Development Camp for 32 players is set to take place from 21st February to 11th March at the Lahore Country Club in Muridke.

The selected players involve top performers of the 100 programme, and also performers of Inter-Region Under-16 One-Day Tournament in the last two editions, 2021-22 and 2022-23. The players include 13 batters, eight spinners, nine pacers, and two wicket-keepers.

The players selected in the camp will undergo extensive skills enhancement under the well-qualified coaching staff.

Head coach NCA, Shahid Anwar said, “The camp has been organised to provide a platform for players to sharpen their skills and equip them with modern techniques. Transitioning from U-16 to the next age-group category is a critical phase for these young cricketers and keeping that in mind, this camp will aim to support this transition by honing their skills and mindset to meet the challenges ahead.”

Players:

Batters – Adeel Mushtaq, Afkar Durani, Ali Hassan Baloch, Arsalan Ali, Farhan Yousaf, Mohammad Awais, Mohammad Farhan, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Zubair, Sameer Akhtar, Sameer Minhas, Syed Ali Mehdi and Usman Ghani.

Spinners – Adil Waheed, Ahmed Hussain, Azan Kabir, Ghulam Mustafa, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Momin Qamar, Muhammad Huzaifa and Noor Habib.

Pacers – Ali Raza, Awais Raheem, Ayan Saleem, Hazrat Ali, Inamullah, Khalid Ahmed, Mohammad Talha Khanji, Mohammad Shoaib and Salman Ahmed.

Wicket-keepers – Hassan Ijaz and Mohammad Ansarullah.

Support Staff – Taimoor Azam (Head Coach), Mansoor Amjad (Assistant Coach), Fahad Ul Haq (Assistant Batting Coach), Mushtaq Ahmed (Spin Bowling Coach), Rehan Riaz (Fast Bowling Coach), Abdur Rehman (Spin Bowling Coach), Fahad Akram (Fielding Coach), Nadeem Afzal (Assistant Fielding Coach), Mohammad Yousuf (Batting Consultant - Visiting), Arshad Javed (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Rehan Khalid (Physiotherapist) and Bilal Umar (Analyst).

