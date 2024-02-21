BS programmes: Seats reserved for dispensers, health technicians

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has approved the allocation of up to five-percent of seats in 4-year BS programmes offered on-campus as well as in affiliated institutions for dispensers and health technicians with diplomas in allied health from Punjab Medical Faculty (PMF).

Alongside these reserved seats, diploma holders will have the opportunity to apply for open merit seats.

The was decided in the 29th meeting of the UHS Board of Studies in Allied Health Sciences, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore. Head and representatives from allied health institutions across Punjab were present during the meeting.

It may be noted that the proposal to reserved seats for diploma holders originated from the Secretary, Punjab Medical Faculty, who requested the allocation of seats in BS programmes for individuals with diplomas in eight different disciplines.

Diploma holders from the Punjab Medical Faculty received equivalence to their diploma in FSc Medical Technology from the Inter Board Coordination Commission (IBCC).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024