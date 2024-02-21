AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
Childhood education, training: 3 programmes inaugurated by Baligh

Published 21 Feb, 2024

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Tuesday inaugurated three new programmes for the education and training of children, including Knowledge Value and Skill Based Education, Space Race Pakistan and Virtual Reality Platform.

Punjab School Education Secretary Muhammad Ahsan Waheed, Board of Governors Children Library Complex Chairman Dr Nasir Javed Punjab Textbook Board, Managing Director Naveed Shehzad Mirza, Children Library Complex Managing Director Ahmed Khawar Shehzad and other personalities were present in the ceremony.

While addressing the ceremony, the Governor said that it was very important to focus on the character-building of children along with education and training. He further said that the future of the country and the nation hinges on the good education of children.

He appreciated the organisers of the Children’s Library Complex for starting these projects to provide learning opportunities to the children, adding that the importance of innovation in education was indispensable to cope with the modern world. He emphasised equipping children with technology, creativity and necessary skills to cope with the fast-paced world.

He said that the management of the Children’s Library Complex deserves appreciation for promoting educational and recreational activities by organising national and international days, exhibitions and festivals. “Children Library Complex was providing educational and recreational facilities to the children, including differently-able children through library, museum, VR gaming, planetarium, educational films for children, other indoor and outdoor games besides providing knowledge and skill-based education,” he added.

While showing concern over the increase in the number of out-of-school children, he emphasised that we all have to forget our petty differences and play a role in addressing this issue.

