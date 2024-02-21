Two ‘independents’ from Balochistan join PML-N

LAHORE: Two independents, who clinched victory from PB-41 (Quetta) and PB-51 (Chaman) announced joining the PML-N. The Balochistan MPAs-elect, Wali Muhammad and Abdul Khaliq met the PML-N President, Shehbaz Sharif, on Tuesday and pledged allegiance to the party.

During the meeting, Shehbaz congratulated the newly-inducted members and said they had played their part in stabilizing the country.

Moreover, the PML-N, in a statement, said the PTI wouldn’t dare to present the 45 forms they’re parading on social media in courts. They (PTI) are fully aware these documents are forged and fraudulent! The statement said that their rigging claims would collapse under legal scrutiny, so they stuck to their deceitful social media narrative.

