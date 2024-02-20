AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.33%)
DGKC 65.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.61%)
HUBC 113.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.88%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MLCF 36.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
OGDC 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.59%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
PIAA 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
PPL 102.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.26%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 67.64 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.04%)
UNITY 20.61 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.79%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 6,163 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 20,982 Increased By 16.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 60,464 Increased By 4.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 20,298 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.24%)
Alcaraz says he needs to improve ‘many things’ after Buenos Aires loss

AFP Published 20 Feb, 2024 05:31pm

RIO DE JANEIRO: Carlos Alcaraz says he needs to improve “many things” after suffering a surprise semi-final loss in Buenos Aires last week to Nicolas Jarry.

The two-time Grand Slam champion has endured a disappointing start to the season, having also slumped to a four-set defeat by Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open quarter-finals.

“There are many things to improve compared to Buenos Aires,” Alcaraz told a press conference ahead of his opening match in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday against Thiago Monteiro.

Sabalenka crashes out to Vekic in Dubai opener

“I hit the ball very well, I think I’m in good shape, but I have to learn to play better in certain situations, better than I did in Buenos Aires.

“For example, on break points, in certain moments when I’m on edge, I have to do better than I did. That’s the most important thing I have to improve if I want to get a good result in Rio.”

The world number two has not won an ATP title since his stunning Wimbledon triumph over Novak Djokovic last year.

The 20-year-old lifted the Rio Open trophy in 2022 before losing to Cameron Norrie in the final 12 months ago.

“This year, I know what I want to do, I’m working hard,” said Alcaraz.

“It’s going to be an exciting year, with the Olympics coming up. But in the middle and at the end of the season, I have to stay focused to maintain the same intensity and the same level.”

Carlos Alcaraz

