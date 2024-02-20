AIRLINK 55.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.65%)
WHO completes second Gaza hospital evacuation amid ongoing raid

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2024 03:13pm

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it has completed a second evacuation mission from Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, transferring a total of 32 critical patients including children from the site amid ongoing hostilities.

Efforts to transfer the remaining patients are ongoing, the global health agency said.

“WHO fears for the safety and well-being of the patients and health workers remaining in the hospital and warns that further disruption to lifesaving care for the sick and injured would lead to more deaths,” the WHO said on social media site X.

World Health Organization Hamas Gaza’s Nasser Hospital

