AIRLINK 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.9%)
BOP 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.61%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.21%)
DGKC 65.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
FCCL 17.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.69%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
GGL 9.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 110.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 113.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.03%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
MLCF 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
OGDC 117.25 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.06%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
PIAA 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
PIBTL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.22%)
PPL 105.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.28%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.65%)
PTC 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.33%)
SSGC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.68%)
TPLP 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TRG 68.30 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.03%)
UNITY 20.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.22%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 6,227 Increased By 58.5 (0.95%)
BR30 21,253 Increased By 287.5 (1.37%)
KSE100 60,984 Increased By 523.9 (0.87%)
KSE30 20,495 Increased By 148.5 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s Zee Entertainment seeks to revive $10bn merger with Sony, ET reports

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2024 11:53am

BENGALURU: India’s Zee Entertainment is making a final attempt to restart discussions with Japan’s Sony Group to revive their $10 billion merger deal which was scrapped on Jan. 22, Indian business daily Economic Times reported on Tuesday, citing people aware of the matter.

Representatives from both parties have been working to salvage the deal, with efforts to revive the merger gaining momentum over the past two weeks, the report added.

However, there is a chance that the discussions might fail as significant differences remain unresolved and both sides are standing firm on their positions, it said.

Zee and Sony did not immediately reply to Reuters’ request for comments.

Zee asks Sony’s Indian arm for extension of merger deadline

Sony terminated the merger with Zee due to certain unresolved “closing conditions” and leadership disputes, including disagreements over CEO Punit Goenka’s involvement in regulatory issues.

Zee is expected to notify Sony within the next 24-48 hours regarding its willingness to accept all terms and conditions and proceed with the merger, the newspaper said. If not, Sony is expected to withdraw its original merger application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by the end of this week, as agreed upon when the merger was initially proposed.

The Zee-Sony merger, in the works for two years, would have created an Indian television juggernaut with more than 90 channels across sports, entertainment and news that would have competed with the likes of Walt Disney, and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries.

Shares of Zee rose 5.2% in early trading on Tuesday.

Sony’s Mukesh Ambani’s Sony India Sony Financial Group India’s Zee Entertainment National Company Law Tribunal

Comments

200 characters

India’s Zee Entertainment seeks to revive $10bn merger with Sony, ET reports

Who will be Pakistan’s next finance minister?

Roshan Digital Account inflow dips, clocks in at $142mn in Jan

FBR begins budget preparation exercise for FY2024-25

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

KSE-100 increases over 1%, crosses 61,000 during intra-day trading

Pakistan’s power generation cost sees 23% jump, generation dips in January

Oil hovers near 3-week highs on Middle East tensions, China demand

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Read more stories