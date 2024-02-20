AIRLINK 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
BOP 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.69%)
DGKC 65.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
FCCL 17.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.98%)
HBL 110.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.34%)
HUBC 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.9%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
MLCF 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
OGDC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.46%)
PAEL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
PIAA 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.7%)
PPL 105.31 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.53%)
PRL 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.98%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.19%)
SSGC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.02%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.53%)
TPLP 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.24%)
TRG 69.10 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.24%)
UNITY 20.51 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.27%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 6,222 Increased By 53.6 (0.87%)
BR30 21,199 Increased By 233.5 (1.11%)
KSE100 61,030 Increased By 570.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 20,505 Increased By 158.2 (0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-20

Jul-Jan FDI inflow down 21pc to $689.5m YoY

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2024 09:34am

KARACHI: Pakistan witnessed net FDI outflow of $173 million during January 2024 as compared to net inflow of $236.7 million during January 2023. The FDI inflows stood at $211.1 million in December 2023.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data released on Monday, net FDI inflow declined by 21 percent on year-on-year basis to $689.5 million during the first seven months of FY24 as compared to an inflow of $876.8 million in the same period in FY23.

The FDI inflow was reported at $184.7 million as against outflow of $357.9 million during January 2024 with net outflow of $173.2 million. The portfolio investment witnessed an outflow of $33.8 million through equity securities in January 2024, as compared to an outflow of $1.1 million in January 2023.

Jul-Nov FDI up 8pc to $656m YoY

The outflow from foreign private investment including direct investments and portfolio investment stood at $207 million in January 2024, compared to an inflow of $235.7 million in the same month in 2023.

Country-wise major outflow was witnessed in China with net outflow of $255 million while sector-wise big outflow of $243 million was witnessed in power sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP FDI

Comments

200 characters

Jul-Jan FDI inflow down 21pc to $689.5m YoY

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

Who will be the next finance minister?

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

Refinery, petrochemical complex: PSO taps China’s Sinopec for partnership with Aramco

Parties struggle to form coalition govt

Jan CAD stands at $269m

Next IMF programme: Fitch says political uncertainty may complicate efforts

Jul-Jan FDI inflow down 21pc to $689.5m YoY

Read more stories