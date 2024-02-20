AIRLINK 55.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.79%)
BOP 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.76%)
DGKC 65.29 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.83%)
FCCL 17.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.98%)
HBL 110.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.34%)
HUBC 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.9%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
OGDC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.46%)
PAEL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
PIAA 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.41%)
PPL 105.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.56%)
PRL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.79%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.17%)
SSGC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.02%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.38%)
TPLP 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.24%)
TRG 69.15 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (4.31%)
UNITY 20.51 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.27%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 6,219 Increased By 51 (0.83%)
BR30 21,185 Increased By 219.5 (1.05%)
KSE100 61,028 Increased By 568.2 (0.94%)
KSE30 20,506 Increased By 158.7 (0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research HUBC (The Hub Power Company Limited) 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.9%

HUBC - earnings continue to rise

BR Research Published 20 Feb, 2024 08:43am

The Hub Power Company Limited (PSX: HUBC) has been benefitting from its diversification beyond the base plant and into coal and hydel. The independent power producers’ earnings have been showing growth stemming primarily from the plants commissioned lately. After a strong finish in FY23, HUBC’s financial performance in FY24 so far (1HFY24) has continued to show growth in earnings. Although the latest quarterly consolidated financials of 2QFY24 show moderate growth in earnings - 15 percent year-on-year - the 1HFY24 bottom line for HUBC was seen growing by 44 percent year-on-year.

The growth in earnings for HUBC was supported by the topline growth despite zero dispatches of power from the base plant at Hub. During 2QFY24, the revenues for HUBC were up by 19 percent year-on-year due to higher dispatches from Thal Energy Limited (TEL) and also thanks to depreciation of the local currency against dollar. The zero offtake from Hub Plant was due to weak power demand especially based on furnace oil due to high prices as focus remained on coal-based generation. Overall, in 1HFY24, the topline growth was 16 percent year-on-year. And zero dispatches from the base plant also reflected in lower cost of sales, leading to higher gross profits for the quarter.

The power company incurred higher expenses particularly finance costs that doubled in 1HFY24 and grew by 46 percent year-on-year in 2QFY24 due to higher short-term borrowings, higher interest rates and also higher borrowing quantum to finance the two new projects: ThalNova plant and Thal Energy. However, a staggeringly higher share of profits from associates and joint ventures in 1QFY24 as well as modest growth in the same in 2QFY24 offset the impact of finance cost on the bottomline in 1HFY24.

HUBC’s earnings in the coming quarter are likely to continue to show the fruits of diversification as higher power demand in the summer season will propel dispatches. Also, the company has recently entered into an agreement to acquire an additional 9.5 percent stake in Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Limited (SECMC) previously held by HBL, as announced by the company on PSX. This transaction will lead to a total holding in SECMC by HUBC to 17.5 percent, which will also bear a positive impact on the company’s earnings going forward.

HUBC also announced a Rs4 per share dividend for the quarter.

HUBCO Hub Power Company Limited

Comments

200 characters

HUBC - earnings continue to rise

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

Who will be the next finance minister?

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

Refinery, petrochemical complex: PSO taps China’s Sinopec for partnership with Aramco

Parties struggle to form coalition govt

Jan CAD stands at $269m

Next IMF programme: Fitch says political uncertainty may complicate efforts

Jul-Jan FDI inflow down 21pc to $689.5m YoY

Read more stories