Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 20 Feb, 2024 03:09am

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Power is all set to discuss two major scandals of power projects being undertaken by National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) with the funding of World Bank and Asia Development Bank.

The officials of NTDC and NESPAK have already acknowledged before the committee that the World Bank has issued “No Objection Letters” (NOLs) to DASU transmission line project along with minor discrepancies. Likewise, another project being funded by the ADB also has “discrepancies” which have been highlighted by the NESPAK.

Senator, SaifUllah Abro, had been removed from the position of chairman as the declared contracts of both projects were “doubtful” and directed Power Division to re-tender them.

NTDC MD pledges uninterrupted power supply during Ramazan

The incumbent Chairman Standing Committee, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar also made it clear that the committee would not allow Power Division to push anything under the carpet.

According to the agenda to be discussed on Tuesday (today) a detailed briefing by secretary Power on circular debt in power sector will be given whereas caretaker minister for power along with the Internal Inquiry Committee will brief the committee on the findings of the report in awarding of contract to Synohydro Corporation for LoT-1 (Harbin Electric International) for Lot-II and consultant (GOPA Intec) for construction of 765 kV double circuit transmission line from Daso Hydropower Station to Islamabad I/C grid station and ADB project ASCR Bunting Conductor LoT-IIA.

