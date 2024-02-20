AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
8th Feb elections: SC irked by absence of complainant

Terence J Sigamony Published 20 Feb, 2024 03:09am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court expressed annoyance as Brig Ali Khan (retired) failure to appear for the hearing after filing the petition for annulment of the 8th February elections.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali, on Monday, heard the ex-army officer’s petition, praying the court to order fresh elections within 30 days.

The chief justice said that the court cannot be subjected to such mockery, and directed the authorities to “find and present the complainant before the court on the next day of hearing.”

He stressed that the SC will hear this case. During the proceeding, the bench directed the SC Office and the Registrar’s Office to contact the petitioner via telephone and inform him. However, the apex court’s staff informed the CJP that the order could not be complied with as Ali’s cell phone was switched off.

“Are these petitions filed for fame, reveal the petition before the media and then disappear? But, we will hear the case and produce the petitioner. The case will be heard.”

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar then stated that the Registrar’s Office had raised objections. “Applications are filed all over the world, call the petitioner and talk to the concerned SHO, what is the case then? It is not a joke.”

The court staff again informed the bench that court officials even went to the petitioner’s residence but did not get any response.

The court then issued a written order, stating that the application was filed on February 12, while it appeared in electronic and print media before filing. It added that the Registrar’s Office also raised objections to the application, but considering the importance of the case, the application was fixed for hearing with objections.

“The petitioner after gaining maximum fame by filing the petition filed another application to withdraw the petition. A notice was sent to the residential address mentioned in the petition but was not received, no one replied to our phone calls and no one appeared during the court proceedings today,” the order said.

It further stated that although the petitioner has the right to withdraw the petition, the petitioner, however, exploited the situation for his benefit by filing the withdrawal application. The court cannot allow such tactics, and therefore gives another chance to the petitioner, it added.

The court observing the petitioner as an ex-brigadier, ordered the concerned SHO and the Ministry of Defence to issue the notice. The case is adjourned until Wednesday (tomorrow).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

