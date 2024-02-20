At least four killed in rain-related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR: At least four people were killed and nine others were injured in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The recent heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have resulted in the loss of lives and injuries as multiple houses succumbed to roof collapses across the province.

The heavy downpour started on Sunday, continued till Monday that lashed different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had inundated the low-lying parts of the province and brought infrastructure damages and loss of precious lives.

Rain and snowfall also restricted movement at various tourist destinations including Galliyat, Thandyani, Shogran, Kaghan and Naran.

The recent torrential rains and land sliding claimed the lives of four people and injured 9 people. Two houses were completely damaged while four suffered partial damage, according to PDMA, here on Monday.

Senior official of the PDMA in a statement said efforts are in place to open blocked roads due to landslides in the province.

We are in close touch with the administration of the affected provinces, he added.

The statement further said letters were penned to the district administrations on February 15 and 17 to ensure precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, the reports said power supply in the different areas of Pesco region was affected following rains and snowfall.

According to a Pesco spokesman, the rains continued in Mardan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swat, Swabi and Peshawar and due to rain, some feeders of Pesco were tripped.

On the instructions of Pesco Chief Executive Officer Akhtar Hameed Khan, the field staff was put on high alert.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted more rain-wind thunderstorm, snowfall over the hills with isolated heavy rain hailstorm in most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rains is predicted in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, Tank and DI Khan districts.

Heavy rain snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of roads, and may cause landslides in Chitral, Swat, Dir, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra and Abbottabad.

Rain recorded in (mm): Pashat-Bajaur 57, Saidu Sharif and Pattan 55 (each), Kalam 52, Dir 49, Peshawar (Airport 46, City 43), Balakot and Malamjaba 44 (each), Takht Bai and Ghalani 41 (each), Mirkhani 40, Cherat 32, Drosh 30, Landikotal 29, Risalpur and Parachinar 25 (each), Chitral 21, Kakul 17, Kohat 15, Bannu 14, Timergara 08 and DI Khan Trace.

Snow recorded (in inches): Kalam 24, Malamjaba 18 and Chitral 01.

Lowest minimum temperature (in°C): Kalam -05. AQI (iqair.com): Peshawar 69, Swabi 106, DI Khan 174, Abbottabad 81.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024