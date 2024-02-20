AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
Burglary incident: Tribal Textile Mills’ management pleas to register FIR

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2024 03:09am

PESHAWAR: The management of Tribal Textile Mills, D I Khan has requested the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for registration of a burglary FIR in a break-in incident at the mills.

In an application to the provincial police chief, Manager Admin, Tribal Textile Mills, Mohammad Safdar said that on February 14, a group of 15 to 16 individuals broke into the mills premises at approximately 12:30am and took all security guards hostage and stole electronic goods including backup of the CCTV cameras, before leaving the mills.

The spinning textile unit is located on Tank Road, at Bacha Abad in D I Khan.

Upon receiving the information regarding occurrence of the incident, the manager of the mills approached the concerned police station early in the morning to lodge a FIR.

The concerned police station recorded the complaint in the daily register.

Despite repeated requests to the SHO Atta Ullah Sahib, for the registration of the FIR and the initiation of an investigation, he did not respond.

Additionally, their request to the concerned DSP Saleem Baloch to direct the station house officer has also gone unnoticed.

They manager of the mills has also requested the IGP to intervene into the matter to direct the relevant authorities to register the FIR, conduct a thorough investigation in the incident and arrest of the culprits.

