KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR23.080 billion and the number of lots traded was 22,311.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR7.816 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.377 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.517billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.714 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.719 billion), Silver (PKR 1.462 billion), DJ (PKR 488.114 million), Japan Equity (PKR 366.309 million), SP 500 (PKR 291.399 million), Natural Gas (PKR 167.084 million), Copper (PKR 88.212 million), Brent (PKR 46.651million) and Palladium (PKR 26.429million).

In Agricultural commodities,3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 3.906 million were traded.

