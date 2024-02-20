Two more ‘Independents’ join PML-N

LAHORE: Emphasising the need for waging collective efforts, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that solution of problems lie in mutual cooperation, tolerance and working jointly with national spirit.

He said this while talking to Independent MNA-elect from NA-12 Kohistan Mohammad Idress and MPA-elect from PP-242 Bahawalnager Kashif Naveed Pansota, who met him and formally announced their decision to join the PML-N.

Reposing full confidence in the PML-N leadership, the MNA and MPA-elect said they are joining the party after consultation with their supporters. Only, the PML-N can steer the country out of prevailing crises, they opined.

Among others, PML-N KPK president Amir Muqam, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Malik Ahmed Khan and Attaullah Tarar were also present on the occasion.

Shehbaz maintained that the spirit shown in the election field needs to be converted into cooperation within the parliament, to overcome the challenges posed to the country.

Moreover, the PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari, while addressing a press conference, termed the video showing printing of ballot papers as fraud. She said Tehreek-e-Fitna is doing politics of lies and fraud.

“After the flop drama of Commissioner Rawalpindi, this “Fitna” is showing fake video about printing of ballot papers. What is the need of printing Mansehra’s constituency ballot papers in Lahore,” she questioned? Why the journalist who was shown in this video had played this video on social media instead of his channel where he is employed, she posed another question.

She said a smear campaign is being run by ‘Fasad’ party for their vested interests but they would not succeed.

