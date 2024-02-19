AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
BOP 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.9%)
DFML 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
FFBL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.74%)
FFL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 110.56 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
HUBC 110.88 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.52%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.88%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.26%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
OGDC 115.53 Increased By ▲ 7.75 (7.19%)
PAEL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.49%)
PIAA 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.97%)
PIBTL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PPL 104.54 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (6.71%)
PRL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.89%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7%)
SEARL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.36%)
SNGP 63.48 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.07%)
SSGC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.44%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
UNITY 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.76%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 6,168 Increased By 95.1 (1.57%)
BR30 20,966 Increased By 644.5 (3.17%)
KSE100 60,460 Increased By 586.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 20,347 Increased By 247.5 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

CCP approves merger of Korean firm with Mira Power

Bilal Hussain Published 19 Feb, 2024 09:51pm

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved merger of a Korean firm with a Pakistani company Mira Power Limited (MPL), Business Recorder learnt on Monday.

The transaction involves Korea-based DL E&C Co. Ltd acquiring shares in MPL, which operates the 102 MW Gulpur hydropower plant, from DL Holdings Co. Ltd.

CCP allows Lucky Cement, Fatima Fertilizer to acquire 67% stake in National Resources

In its competition assessment, CCP determined that MPL’s estimated share in the market is less than 1%, and this transfer of ownership will not result in any modification of the MPL`s presence in the market.

“The proposed transaction will not lead to the dominance of the acquirer in the relevant market post-transaction, and therefore, the merger was authorised,” said CCP spokesperson in a statement. “Moreover, it is a significant vote of confidence in international investors’ appetite for the Power Sector in Pakistan.”

The acquirer is a Korean registered company that mainly operates as a construction company, and also provides engineering, procurement, and construction solutions in South Korea and internationally. On the other hand, MPL is a public limited company (Unlisted) existing under the laws of Pakistan.

Management buyout: Saad Niazi takes charge as acting CEO of Keenu

MPL is a subsidiary of Korea Energy (KOEN), a South Korean based electricity generating company. MPL has been successfully generating power since 2020 in Pakistan via the 102 MW Gulpur hydropower plant located in Kotli district, Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

MPL had submitted a pre-merger application to the CCP pursuant to Section 11 of the Competition Act, 2010. Both the Acquirer and Seller entered into a Share Purchase Agreement for the sale of shares back in July 2023.

Competition Commission of Pakistan CCP Korean firm Mira Power Mira Power Limited (MPL) Gulpur hydropower plant

Comments

200 characters

CCP approves merger of Korean firm with Mira Power

Election outcome in Pakistan ‘may complicate’ new IMF deal: Fitch

Pakistan’s current account posts deficit of $269mn in January 2024

Pakistan’s REER index surges to 101.7 in January

IHC suspends victory notifications on Islamabad’s three National Assembly seats

Successful PTI-backed independents to join Sunni Ittehad Council

Rupee unchanged against US dollar

Bulls mark return, KSE-100 closes nearly 1% higher

Caretaker govt puts PCB under direct control of PM Office

SC adjourns hearing petition seeking to declare general elections void

Pakistan’s majority parties struggle to form coalition government

Read more stories