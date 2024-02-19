AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
BOP 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.9%)
DFML 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
FFBL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.74%)
FFL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 110.56 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
HUBC 110.88 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.52%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.88%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.26%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
OGDC 115.53 Increased By ▲ 7.75 (7.19%)
PAEL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.49%)
PIAA 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.97%)
PIBTL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PPL 104.54 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (6.71%)
PRL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.89%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7%)
SEARL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.36%)
SNGP 63.48 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.07%)
SSGC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.44%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
UNITY 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.76%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 6,168 Increased By 95.1 (1.57%)
BR30 20,966 Increased By 644.5 (3.17%)
KSE100 60,460 Increased By 586.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 20,347 Increased By 247.5 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

25 killed in Afghanistan landslide caused by snowfall

AFP Published 19 Feb, 2024 04:28pm

KABUL: A landslide caused by heavy snowfall has killed 25 people and injured eight others in the eastern Afghan province of Nuristan, a disaster management ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Earth, snow and rubble swept through the village of Nakre in the Tatin valley of Nuristan overnight on Sunday.

“As a result of the landslide, some 25 people have been killed and eight injured,” spokesman Janan Sayeq said in a video clip shared with media.

Sayeq also told AFP the death toll could rise.

Three killed, several trapped in massive landslide in Torkham

Nuristan province, which borders Pakistan, is mostly covered by mountainous forests and hugs the southern end of the Hindu Kush mountain range.

Provincial officials said snow has also hampered rescue efforts.

“Due to clouds and rain, the helicopter cannot land in Nuristan,” said Mohammad Nabi Adel, the head of public works in the province.

Adel said snow had blocked one of the main roads into the province, making “the rescue operation difficult”.

Around 20 houses were destroyed or heavily damaged, the provincial head of information and culture Jamiullah Hashimi told AFP.

“It is still snowing. Rescue efforts are underway and the number of dead may increase,” he said.

The arrival of snow this year was delayed across much of Afghanistan, which is accustomed to harsh winters.

Already in its third year of drought, Afghanistan is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, according to the United Nations.

Officials said there has been less snowfall in Nuristan compared to previous years.

“This year we had little snow and it doesn’t last for long,” said Adel.

The exceptionally low level of rain in a country that relies heavily on agriculture has forced many farmers to delay planting.

Afghanistan Landslide Afghanistan landslide

Comments

200 characters

25 killed in Afghanistan landslide caused by snowfall

Pakistan’s current account posts deficit of $269mn in January 2024

SC adjourns hearing petition seeking to declare general elections void

Pakistan’s majority parties struggle to form coalition government

Rupee unchanged against US dollar

KSE-100 recovers after plunging near 59,200

Successful PTI-backed independents to join Sunni Ittehad Council

OGDCL discovers ‘significant’ hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds slide in aftermath of contentious election

Oil slips on demand jitters and profit-taking

IHC summons caretaker PM again in missing Baloch students case

Read more stories