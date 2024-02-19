AIRLINK 55.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.78%)
World

EU needs to ‘sharpen’ Russia sanctions after Navalny’s death, Landsbergis says

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2024 01:43pm

BRUSSELS: Lithuania’s foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday the EU needs to “at least sharpen” sanctions against Russia after Alexei Navalny’s death, while “half-measures” are not enough to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“If Ukraine falls, everybody is very clear to understand: we will be next. Putin has no intention to stop, he wouldn’t be able to stop,” Landsbergis said ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, where they will be joined by the widow of Navalny.

Britain summons Russian diplomats after death of Navalny

Navalny, Putin’s most formidable domestic opponent, died on Friday at the “Polar Wolf” Arctic penal colony where he was serving a three-decade sentence.

