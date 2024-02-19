AIRLINK 54.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.32%)
BOP 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.56%)
DFML 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.52%)
DGKC 64.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
FCCL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.71%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.58%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.87%)
HBL 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.33%)
HUBC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
OGDC 110.70 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (2.71%)
PAEL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.86%)
PIAA 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
PPL 98.96 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.01%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.33%)
SEARL 45.19 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.98%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.03%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.94%)
TPLP 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 65.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.1%)
UNITY 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.74%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 6,081 Increased By 7.6 (0.13%)
BR30 20,436 Increased By 115.2 (0.57%)
KSE100 59,870 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 20,114 Increased By 14.9 (0.07%)
Australia, NZ dollars find some comfort as China markets reopen higher

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2024 12:24pm

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars found some solace on Monday as Chinese markets returned from a long holiday with modest gains, although fading chances for early rate cuts globally will weigh in the months ahead.

Volumes in the foreign exchange were subdued through the day thanks to the Presidents’ Day holiday in the US The Aussie hit a two-week high of $0.6551, having finished last week little changed.

It did manage to bounce from a three-month low of $0.6443 in a bullish signal and resistance now lies at the 200-day moving average of $0.6567.

The kiwi dollar was 0.3% higher at $0.6140, the highest in one week.

It fell 0.4% last week, with support around $0.6050 and resistance at $0.6150/60.

The two ended Friday higher as the US dollar gave back some gains from a hotter-than-expected producer price inflation report, even though US yields have climbed.

The return of Chinese markets from holiday with muted gains helped steady sentiment.

The country’s central bank skipped a chance to cut rates again on Sunday, which will likely limit downward pressure on the yuan.

Australia, NZ dollars steady

“Perhaps undermining the US dollar’s safe haven appeal are some glimmers of optimism over China’s economy,” said Sean Callow, a senior currency strategist at Westpac.

“There is also an expectation that Chinese equities can resume the rally… Whether longstanding global investor pessimism on China’s economy changes much remains to be seen,” said Callow.

Looking ahead, the key risk for investors is Australia’s wage data on Wednesday. Economists expect quarterly gains in wages likely slowed to 0.9% last quarter from 1.3%.

Futures imply 36 basis points of cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia this year, with the chance for an August cut at 70%.

The RBA will also publish the minutes of the February policy meeting on Tuesday.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

