Pakistan Print 2024-02-19

Gandapur says he will focus on mineral sector

Amjad Ali Shah Published 19 Feb, 2024 05:24am

PESHAWAR: Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI nominee for the seat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister (CM) said he would take steps to enhance trade with neighbouring countries.

Gandapur during an informal chat with local journalists here on Sunday said that he would give top priority to the mineral sector. “The importance of the tourism sector can’t be negated either,” he opined.

“We will wield all those powers which have been granted to us under the 18th Amendment.” Gandapur said that the PTI government in the province would make efforts to get the people of the province their rights. “We are not begging. We are just asking for our rights,” he said, adding, “Even if we have to stage a long march for this purpose, we will not shy away from that.”

Gandapur said how it was possible that the KP did not ask the Centre for its share in the country’s resources. “I hope that the issue will be resolved amicably.” He said his government would not take revenge on any of its political opponents. He further said that he also planned to set up a CM Portal just like the PM Portal.

He informed that the formation of the provincial cabinet had begun, and soon a list of the party MPAs who could be included in the cabinet would be sent to the former prime minister and ex-PTI chairman Imran Khan for his approval.

KP Trade mineral sector Ali Gandapur

